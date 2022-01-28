How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with New York

New York Knicks (23-26, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (30-20, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo ranks fourth in the league scoring 28.6 points per game.

The Bucks are 19-16 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.2.

The Knicks are 14-20 in conference play. New York ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.5.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 12 the Bucks won 112-97 led by 24 points from Khris Middleton, while Quentin Grimes scored 27 points for the Knicks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.1% and averaging 28.6 points for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 99.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (knee), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Knicks: Nerlens Noel: out (knee), Ryan Arcidiacono: out (ankle), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).