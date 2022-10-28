How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels Price: $69.99

Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month fubo.tv

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: New York visits Milwaukee after Antetokounmpo's 43-point game

New York Knicks (3-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 43 points in the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

Milwaukee finished 33-19 in Eastern Conference action and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks allowed opponents to score 101.3 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

New York finished 37-45 overall and 22-30 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Knicks averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 33.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Knicks: Quentin Grimes: out (foot).