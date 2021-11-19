How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee hosts Oklahoma City after Antetokounmpo's 47-point game

By The Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (6-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 47 points in the Bucks’ 109-102 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bucks are 2-4 in home games. Milwaukee averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Thunder are 2-4 in road games. Oklahoma City is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is shooting 51.1% and averaging 28.2 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Josh Giddey is averaging 9.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 45.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 100.5 points, 49.5 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Thunder: None listed.