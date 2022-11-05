How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee takes on Oklahoma City, looks for 8th straight victory

Oklahoma City Thunder (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -7; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Oklahoma City as winners of seven games in a row.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with a 27-14 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free throw line and 31.8 from deep.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall last season while going 12-29 on the road. The Thunder averaged 103.7 points per game last season, 15.0 from the free throw line and 36.3 from beyond the arc.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot), Aleksej Pokusevski: out (shoulder).