How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Magic

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (4-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (8-8, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Orlando Magic. Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 11.9 fast break points per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The Magic have gone 2-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Wendell Carter Jr. averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cole Anthony is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 14.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 105.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 100.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Rodney Hood: out (hamstring), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).