How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee puts home win streak on the line against Orlando

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (4-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (9-8, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando.

The Bucks are 6-5 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 46.5 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo paces the Bucks with 12.2 boards.

The Magic are 2-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup on Nov. 21. Antetokounmpo scored 32 points points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 15.1 points. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and two blocks over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cole Anthony is scoring 19.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 107.4 points, 47.4 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Magic: 3-7, averaging 100.8 points, 44.8 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Semi Ojeleye: day to day (calf), Brook Lopez: day to day (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).