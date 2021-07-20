 Skip to Content
How to Stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns NBA Finals Game 6 on July 20, 2021 Live Online: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

After winning three straight games, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns with a chance to win their first NBA Title since 1971. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3 and ABC on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, which you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are trying to avoid blowing a 2-0 series lead – and force a decisive Game 7 on their home turf. Suns’ Chris Paul and Devin Booker are hoping to avoid the dynamic duo of Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sealed Game 5 with a steal and alley-top.

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch Game 6 on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV, AT&T TV, fuboTV and YouTube TV.

The best deal out there to stream for the entire NBA Finals is Sling TV. New subscribers can get your if you sign-up through The Streamable.

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, you can watch Game 6 and the entire NBA Finals on ESPN3 which is available directly from the Sling TV Guide.

How to Stream Live Stream Game 6 of the NBA Finals Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the NBA Playoffs live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC). The best deal out there to stream an entire month of NBA Playoff action is Sling TV. You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 and ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Bucks/Suns Game 6 NBA Finals Preview

