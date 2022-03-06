How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

In Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee takes on Phoenix, looks for 4th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (51-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Bucks have gone 22-12 in home games. Milwaukee scores 113.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Suns have gone 23-5 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 105.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Bucks 131-107 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 27 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.3% and averaging 29.4 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Devin Booker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).