 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 2:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

In Milwaukee, Phoenix, and Nationally, the game is streaming on ABC, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ABC.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee takes on Phoenix, looks for 4th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (51-12, first in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (39-25, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Phoenix.

The Bucks have gone 22-12 in home games. Milwaukee scores 113.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Suns have gone 23-5 away from home. Phoenix ranks third in the Western Conference giving up just 105.8 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Bucks 131-107 in their last meeting on Feb. 11. Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 27 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 54.3% and averaging 29.4 points for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Cameron Johnson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Suns, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Devin Booker is shooting 44.4% and averaging 26.6 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 117.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Paul: out (thumb).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.