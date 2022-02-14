How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on February 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home games. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 46.5 rebounds. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks with 11.2 boards.

The Trail Blazers have gone 7-18 away from home. Portland allows 112.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 137-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 18 points, 6.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 14.6 points and 11 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 3-7, averaging 104.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (elbow), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Keon Johnson: out (ankle), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).