How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Sacramento faces Milwaukee on 7-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (18-29, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento travels to Milwaukee looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Bucks are 16-8 in home games. Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.6 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Kings are 6-13 in road games. Sacramento is 9-17 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, six assists and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and 5.2 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 109.1 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).

Kings: Tyrese Haliburton: out (health and safety protocols).