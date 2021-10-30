How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), while in San Antonio the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks and San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Milwaukee plays San Antonio following Antetokounmpo's 40-point game

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (1-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the San Antonio Spurs after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Bucks’ 113-108 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall last season while going 26-10 at home. The Bucks averaged 120.1 points per game last season, 48.8 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

San Antonio finished 33-39 overall with a 19-17 record on the road last season. The Spurs allowed opponents to score 112.8 points per game and shoot 47.2% from the field last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bucks won 121-111 in the last matchup on Oct. 24. Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 28 points, and Doug McDermott led the Spurs with 25 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Brook Lopez: day to day (back), Jrue Holiday: day to day (left ankle).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (right knee), Zach Collins: out (ankle).