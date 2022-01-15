How to Watch Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM EST, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Toronto Raptors. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors (20-19, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (27-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks play the Toronto Raptors. Antetokounmpo is third in the league scoring 28.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-13 in Eastern Conference games. Milwaukee averages 112.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 12-12 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is 10-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Raptors defeated the Bucks 117-111 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 33 points, and Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.5 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and six assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Fred VanVleet is scoring 22.1 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 23.9 points and 10.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Raptors: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Langston Galloway: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).

Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (nose), Goran Dragic: out (personal), Gary Trent Jr.: out (ankle).