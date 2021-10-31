How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on October 31, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Utah Jazz. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Bucks to host the Jazz on Sunday

By The Associated Press

Utah Jazz (4-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Bucks -1; over/under is 223

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks play the Utah Jazz.

Milwaukee finished 46-26 overall a season ago while going 26-10 at home. The Bucks averaged 8.1 steals, 4.6 blocks and 13.4 turnovers per game last season.

Utah went 52-20 overall last season while going 21-15 on the road. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Bucks: Bobby Portis: out (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Brook Lopez: out (back), Jrue Holiday: out (left ankle).

Jazz: Miye Oni: day to day (illness), Mike Conley: out (rest), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (right hand), Eric Paschall: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).