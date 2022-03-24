 Skip to Content
How to Watch Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Wizards games all year long.

Can you stream Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Washington + 32 Top Cable Channels

Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Preview: Washington plays Milwaukee on 7-game road skid

Washington Wizards (30-41, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (45-27, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington travels to Milwaukee looking to stop its seven-game road losing streak.

The Bucks are 27-18 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA shooting 36.9% from deep, led by Lindell Wigginton shooting 46.7% from 3-point range.

The Wizards are 22-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is 11-6 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Bucks won the last matchup 112-98 on Feb. 2. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points points to help lead the Bucks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is shooting 55.0% and averaging 29.7 points for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Kyle Kuzma is scoring 17.1 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 124.2 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points per game.

Wizards: 2-8, averaging 112.5 points, 40.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (knee), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

Wizards: Vernon Carey Jr.: day to day (calf), Bradley Beal: out for season (wrist), Kyle Kuzma: day to day (knee).

