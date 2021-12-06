How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Young, Hawks set for matchup against the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (12-12, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Young ranks fifth in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 7-6 in home games. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference with 45.3 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.0.

The Hawks are 4-8 on the road. Atlanta is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 23.8 assists per game led by Young averaging 9.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 25.1 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Young is averaging 26.2 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 18 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 115.0 points, 45.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: day to day (ankle), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (tailbone), Jaden McDaniels: day to day (illness), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (back).

Hawks: Cam Reddish: out (illness), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).