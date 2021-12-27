How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Tatum, Boston set for matchup against Minnesota

Boston Celtics (16-17, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (15-17, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tatum ranks eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves have gone 9-9 in home games. Minnesota is third in the NBA with 12.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Celtics have gone 7-11 away from home. Boston averages 108.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 51.4% and averaging 25.9 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Tatum averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 25.6 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 45.5% and averaging 25.2 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 111.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (health and safety protocols), D’Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (health protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Celtics: Al Horford: day to day (health and safety protocols), Grant Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).