How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on January 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Towns and Minnesota take on Brooklyn in non-conference action

Brooklyn Nets (29-16, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-23, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves host Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in a non-conference matchup.

The Timberwolves have gone 12-10 at home. Minnesota ranks third in the NBA with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Nets are 17-5 on the road. Brooklyn averages 111.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 110-105 on Dec. 4. Durant scored 30 points to help lead the Nets to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Durant is averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 117.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: day to day (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).