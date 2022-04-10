 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports North and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Edwards leads Minnesota against Chicago after 49-point game

Chicago Bulls (45-36, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Chicago Bulls after Anthony Edwards scored 49 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 127-121 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves have gone 26-14 in home games. Minnesota has the league’s top offense averaging 115.9 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Bulls have gone 18-22 away from home. Chicago is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.8% from downtown. Patrick Williams leads the Bulls shooting 48% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 134-122 in the last matchup on Feb. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 27.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 120.8 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 107.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: day to day (bilateral hamstring soreness).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: day to day (knee), Alex Caruso: out (back), Matt Thomas: out (leg), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

