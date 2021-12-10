 Skip to Content
How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Timberwolves take on the Cavaliers on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers (14-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-14, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup with Cleveland after losing four games in a row.

The Timberwolves are 7-8 on their home court. Minnesota leads the NBA with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1.

The Cavaliers are 8-5 in road games. Cleveland is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.5 points per game in the paint led by Jarrett Allen averaging 13.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19 points and 6.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Darius Garland is averaging 19.5 points and 7.2 assists for the Cavaliers. Allen is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 46.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee).

