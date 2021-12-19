How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 19, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Doncic, Dallas set for matchup against Minnesota

Dallas Mavericks (14-14, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (14-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup against Minnesota. He ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.6 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 10-9 against conference opponents. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 11-7 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.4 points, nine rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 21.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 18.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Mavericks: Sterling Brown: day to day (foot), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: day to day (personal).