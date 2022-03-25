How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Dallas the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota faces Dallas in conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (45-28, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-32, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks take on Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

The Timberwolves have gone 28-20 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is seventh in the NBA with 25.5 assists per game. D’Angelo Russell leads the Timberwolves averaging 7.1.

The Mavericks have gone 32-15 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is second in the NBA giving up just 104.0 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Mavericks defeated the Timberwolves 110-108 in their last matchup on March 22. Dwight Powell led the Mavericks with 22 points, and Towns led the Timberwolves with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Doncic is averaging 27.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Mavericks. Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 46.3% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 124.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 105.2 points, 41.8 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Davis Bertans: out (knee), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Theo Pinson: out (finger).