How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude 2, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Denver the game is streaming on Altitude 2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Altitude 2, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Altitude 2, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Denver Nuggets to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Denver Nuggets.

Minnesota went 15-27 in Western Conference play and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.1 last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).