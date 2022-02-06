How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on February 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Detroit, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Detroit. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (12-40, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Detroit looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves are 15-10 on their home court. Minnesota ranks sixth in the league with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.9.

The Pistons are 4-22 in road games. Detroit ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.4 fast break points per game led by Hamidou Diallo averaging 1.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Feb. 4 the Timberwolves won 128-117 led by 25 points from Edwards, while Frank Jackson scored 25 points for the Pistons.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 21.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Saddiq Bey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc. Cade Cunningham is averaging 16.4 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.1 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Pistons: 2-8, averaging 106.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (quad), D’Angelo Russell: day to day (shin), Leandro Bolmaro: day to day (ankle).

Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Jamorko Pickett: out (toe), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).