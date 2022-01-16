How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on January 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Curry and the Warriors face the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors (31-11, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (20-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry is sixth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 15-15 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 45.8 points per game in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 11.5.

The Warriors are 16-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the Western Conference leader with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting on Nov. 11. Andrew Wiggins scored 35 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Warriors. Curry is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.9 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro: out (health and safety protocols), Jaylen Nowell: day to day (ankle).

Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (back), Draymond Green: out (calf), James Wiseman: out (knee).