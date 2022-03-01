 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Bay Area≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Bay Area + 32 Top Cable Channels

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors (43-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (33-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Minnesota. He’s ninth in the league scoring 25.7 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 21-18 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 113.3 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Warriors are 26-12 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from downtown. Andrew Wiggins paces the Warriors shooting 40.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup 124-115 on Jan. 28, with Curry scoring 29 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 19.4 points and 6.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Curry is averaging 25.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.7 points, 41.8 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Klay Thompson: out (illness), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.