How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports North and AT&T SportsNet, this is your only way to watch T-Wolves and Rockets games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Houston faces Minnesota on 5-game skid

Houston Rockets (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to end its five-game skid with a win over Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action last season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.7 last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 118.2 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).