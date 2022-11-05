 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets Game Online on November 5, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry Bally Sports North and AT&T SportsNet, this is your only way to watch T-Wolves and Rockets games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Southwest≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Southwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Houston faces Minnesota on 5-game skid

Houston Rockets (1-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to end its five-game skid with a win over Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action last season. The Timberwolves averaged 109.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.7 last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 118.2 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.