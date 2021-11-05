How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 5, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota plays Los Angeles, looks to end home skid

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (3-4, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles looking to break its four-game home losing streak.

Minnesota finished 15-27 in Western Conference games and 13-23 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 17.6 on free throws and 39.3 from deep.

Los Angeles finished 47-25 overall and 27-15 in Western Conference action during the 2020-21 season. The Clippers gave up 107.8 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won 126-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 4. Paul George led the Clippers with 32 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (right ankle).

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (left knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: out (back).