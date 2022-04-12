How to Watch 2022 Western Conference Play-In Game: LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers

When: Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT

TV: TNT

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Minnesota Timberwolves vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota and Los Angeles square off in play-in game

Los Angeles Clippers (41-40, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-35, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 230.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Timberwolves and Clippers square off to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 32-20 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has the league’s best offense averaging 115.9 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Clippers have gone 26-26 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.9 assists per game led by Reggie Jackson averaging 4.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, scoring 21.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 52.8% and averaging 22.1 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Luke Kennard is shooting 45.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.6 points. Robert Covington is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 119.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (rest), D’Angelo Russell: out (illness).

Clippers: Reggie Jackson: out (rest), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Norman Powell: out (rest), Jason Preston: out (foot), Paul George: out (rest), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (illness).