How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Los Angeles, looks to stop home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (16-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (13-15, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota is looking to end its three-game home slide with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Timberwolves are 9-9 against conference opponents. Minnesota is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lakers have gone 8-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup on Nov. 13. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points points to help lead the Timberwolves to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Edwards is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals. Towns is averaging 27.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Anthony Davis is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 29.1 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 110.8 points, 43.7 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 114.4 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), Dwight Howard: out (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).