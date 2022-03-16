How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota plays Los Angeles after Towns' 60-point game

Los Angeles Lakers (29-39, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (40-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Lakers after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 149-139 victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Timberwolves are 27-18 against conference opponents. Minnesota is 20-19 against opponents over .500.

The Lakers have gone 16-26 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from deep. Dwight Howard paces the Lakers shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 108-103 on Jan. 3. LeBron James scored 26 points to help lead the Lakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 12.4 points. Towns is shooting 57.3% and averaging 27.3 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 125.9 points, 43.5 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Lakers: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (quad), Jordan McLaughlin: out (groin), Naz Reid: out (back).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (foot), Dwight Howard: out (personal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).