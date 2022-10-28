How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Game Live Tonight on October 28, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options
On Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- When: Friday, October 28, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
- TV: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Bally Sports+ to watch Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.
Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Los Angeles faces Minnesota on 4-game losing streak
Los Angeles Lakers (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four in a row.
Minnesota finished 2-4 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 22.8 assists per game on 36.3 made field goals last season.
Los Angeles finished 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 16.8 from the free throw line and 36 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson: out (back).
Lakers: Thomas Bryant: out (thumb), Russell Westbrook: out (hamstring), Cole Swider: out (foot), Dennis Schroder: out (thumb).