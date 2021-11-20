How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Morant and the Grizzlies visit the Timberwolves

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (6-9, 11th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Minnesota Timberwolves. Morant ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 26.0 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 5-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-5 record against teams over .500.

The Grizzlies are 7-4 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 125-118 in overtime in the last meeting on Nov. 9. Morant led the Grizzlies with 33 points, and D’Angelo Russell led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 50.6% and averaging 23.2 points for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. Morant is averaging 23.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 3-7, averaging 105.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 108.8 points, 46.4 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (back), Naz Reid: out (foot).

Grizzlies: None listed.