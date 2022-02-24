How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on February 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Morant leads Memphis against Minnesota after 44-point outing

Memphis Grizzlies (41-19, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (31-28, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis faces the Minnesota Timberwolves after Ja Morant scored 44 points in the Grizzlies’ 123-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves are 20-18 in conference matchups. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1.

The Grizzlies are 28-12 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Timberwolves 116-108 in their last meeting on Jan. 14. Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 21 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 17.6 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Bane is shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.9 points. Morant is shooting 51.5% and averaging 31.1 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 122.3 points, 43.8 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 124.0 points, 52.3 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

Grizzlies: Xavier Tillman: day to day (thigh), Yves Pons: day to day (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).