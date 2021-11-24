How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 24, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota takes home win streak into matchup with Miami

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (12-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (8-9, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Miami aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 5-6 at home. Minnesota averages 107.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

The Heat are 6-5 on the road. Miami ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 44.6 points per game in the paint led by Jimmy Butler averaging 12.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 18.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.0 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Butler is averaging 24.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.9 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (back).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Marcus Garrett: out (wrist).