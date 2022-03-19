 Skip to Content
How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Minneapolis and Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports North≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports North≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Timberwolves play the Bucks on 3-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (44-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -7.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Timberwolves take on Milwaukee.

The Timberwolves are 23-12 in home games. Minnesota ranks second in the Western Conference with 14.9 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The Bucks are 20-14 on the road. Milwaukee is ninth in the NBA scoring 13.3 fast break points per game led by Giannis Antetokounmpo averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won 113-108 in the last matchup on Oct. 28.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Jrue Holiday is averaging 18.5 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 128.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 125.0 points, 48.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Naz Reid: day to day (back).

Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (hand), DeAndre’ Bembry: out for season (knee).

