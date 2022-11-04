How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Online on November 4, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Minneapolis and Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV no longer carry Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports North, these are your only ways to watch Bucks and T-Wolves games this season.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with Sling TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, and Hulu Live TV.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Bucks take on the Timberwolves, look for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (7-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to extend its seven-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

Minnesota went 2-4 overall last season while going 26-15 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off of turnovers, 10.8 second chance points and 33.7 bench points last season.

Milwaukee went 7-5 overall with a 24-17 record on the road last season. The Bucks averaged 102.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 101.3 last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Bucks: Khris Middleton: out (wrist), Sandro Mamukelashvili: out (concussion), Pat Connaughton: out (calf), A.J. Green: out (nose), Joe Ingles: out (knee).