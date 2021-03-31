How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks on March 31, 2021 Live Online: Bally Sports North

On Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

In Minnesota, this is the first game on the all-new Bally Sports North (which rebranded from Fox Sports North). If you want to stream the game, the only way to do it is with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports North – this is your only option to stream Timberwolves games all year long.

In New York, the game is available on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on AT&T TV.

Can You Still Stream Bally Sports North on Fox Sports Go?

Sinclair has launched a new streaming app replacing Fox Sports Go called the Bally Sports App. The new app, which launched on March 31st, allows those with TV Everywhere Authentication the ability to watch games, with features like rewind and view replays, search for enhanced statistics and programming, access programming from the RSNs, and news coverage of the team.

Unfortunately, right now there is no way to sign-up for Bally Sports App without a cable, satellite, or streaming subscription, so you will have to hope someone in your family does. The company has plans to launch the ability to sign-up direct-to-consumer in 2022.

What Channel Numbers are Bally Sports Southeast?

With the changeover from Fox Sports North to Bally Sports North, the channel numbers remain the same.

