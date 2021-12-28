How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on December 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the New York Knicks. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Knicks games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota takes on New York, looks for 4th straight home win

New York Knicks (15-18, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17, eighth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Timberwolves play New York.

The Timberwolves have gone 10-9 in home games. Minnesota is third in the NBA with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.1 offensive boards.

The Knicks are 8-7 on the road. New York is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Julius Randle is averaging 19.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 110.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Knicks: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jarred Vanderbilt: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (reconditioning), D’Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).

Knicks: Miles McBride: out (health and safety protocols), Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (finger), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).