How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Oklahoma City the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Oklahoma City plays Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Oklahoma City Thunder (13-23, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (16-20, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City visits Minnesota looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Timberwolves have gone 2-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is 10-13 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thunder are 1-2 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Oklahoma City is fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game. Josh Giddey leads the Thunder with 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Giddey is averaging 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Thunder: 5-5, averaging 103.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell: out (health and safety protocols), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (health protocols).

Thunder: Derrick Favors: out (health protocols), Luguentz Dort: day to day (knee), Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (health protocols), Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).