How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch T-Wolves and Thunder games this season.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Timberwolves vs. OKC Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North + 35 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota hosts Oklahoma City to start season

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -11.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the season opener.

Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 12-4 in Northwest Division action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Oklahoma City went 24-58 overall and 17-35 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Thunder averaged 22.2 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).

