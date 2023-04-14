Where to Watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Online Tonight: TV Channels, Free Streaming, & Start Time

After securing a victory on the road, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain in contention for the #8 playoff seed in the Western Conference. Tonight they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at 9:30 PM EDT and the game is airing exclusively on ESPN. You can stream ESPN with a Live TV Streaming Service and even for free.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Play-In Tournament)

When : Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT

: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT TV : ESPN

: ESPN

In Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Directv Stream, Fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder for Free?

ESPN is not available to stream online for free, but there are some free live-TV streaming trial options available. Of those who offer a free trial, DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo are the only services that offers ESPN. We suggest going with DIRECTV STREAM as it also has access to TNT (which will also air the semifinals and conference finals there). TNT also has Game 5 earlier in the night as the Bulls vs the Heat at 7:00 PM EDT.

For those who don’t want to go that route, Sling is the cheapest option of the live-tv streamers. Hulu Live TV also offers ESPN and TNT, but is less of a deal unless you already pay for ESPN+ or Disney+ and you want to consolidate. YouTube TV is the most expensive option without a free trial.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Game 6 Play-in Tournament

Broadcast Time: Friday, April 14 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT

Location: Minneapolis

Teams: Oklahoma City Thunder (40-42, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40, eighth in the Western Conference)

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder square off in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Timberwolves are 8-8 against Northwest Division opponents. Minnesota has a 15-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 9-7 in division matchups. Oklahoma City has a 7-7 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Mike Conley is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.4 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunder. Josh Giddey is averaging 18 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 117.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 116.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: