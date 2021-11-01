How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 1, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Orlando the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Orlando takes on Minnesota on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

Orlando Magic (1-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of four straight games.

Minnesota finished 23-49 overall a season ago while going 13-23 at home. The Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game last season, 49.3 in the paint, 18.6 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

Orlando went 21-51 overall with a 10-26 record on the road a season ago. The Magic averaged 21.8 assists per game on 38.3 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: day to day (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).