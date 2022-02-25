How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Philadelphia 76ers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Philadelphia visits Minnesota after Embiid's 42-point game

Philadelphia 76ers (35-23, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (32-28, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 228

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers’ 123-120 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Timberwolves have gone 18-11 at home. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.7.

The 76ers are 19-10 on the road. Philadelphia ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.5% from downtown. Georges Niang leads the 76ers shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 121-120 in overtime on Nov. 27. D’Angelo Russell scored 35 points points to help lead the Timberwolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Embiid is averaging 29.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the 76ers. Niang is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 121.6 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

76ers: None listed.