How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota plays Phoenix on home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Phoenix Suns (9-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -3.5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota aims to end its five-game home losing streak with a win against Phoenix.

The Timberwolves have gone 3-7 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 13.6 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 4.8.

The Suns are 7-3 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 26.7 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Devin Booker is shooting 43.1% and averaging 22.4 points for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 113.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Deandre Ayton: out (leg).