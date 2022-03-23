How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Phoenix takes road win streak into matchup with Minnesota

Phoenix Suns (58-14, first in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (42-31, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hits the road against Minnesota looking to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 28-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota averages 115.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Suns are 34-9 against conference opponents. Phoenix is second in the Western Conference scoring 114.9 points per game and is shooting 48.6%.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Suns won 134-124 in the last matchup on Jan. 29.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Beasley is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, while averaging 12.2 points. Karl-Anthony Towns is shooting 56.5% and averaging 26.9 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 28.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 127.1 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 121.8 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: day to day (back), Jaden McDaniels: out (leg), Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (forearm).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Johnson: day to day (quad), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: day to day (illness), Chris Paul: out (thumb).