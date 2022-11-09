How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Game Online on November 9, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Phoenix Suns travel to take on the Timberwolves

Phoenix Suns (7-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Phoenix Suns.

Minnesota finished 46-36 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Timberwolves averaged 115.9 points per game last season, 47.6 in the paint, 19.7 off of turnovers and 15.2 on fast breaks.

Phoenix finished 64-18 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 27.4 assists per game on 43.7 made field goals last season.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Timberwolves 116-107 in their last meeting on Nov. 2. Cameron Johnson led the Suns with 29 points, and Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 24 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Rudy Gobert: out (health and safety protocols).

Suns: Duane Washington Jr.: out (personal), Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Ish Wainright: out (personal).