How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota faces Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (25-37, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (35-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -13.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota comes into a matchup with Portland as winners of three games in a row.

The Timberwolves are 8-4 against division opponents. Minnesota is third in the Western Conference with 14.4 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.6.

The Trail Blazers are 1-9 in division play. Portland is seventh in the Western Conference with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jusuf Nurkic averaging 3.0.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 109-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.4 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Timberwolves. D’Angelo Russell is averaging 21.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 17 points and 3.9 assists for the Trail Blazers. Nurkic is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 103.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Jarred Vanderbilt: day to day (quad), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).