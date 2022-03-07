How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on March 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Portland Trail Blazers games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Portland faces Minnesota on 4-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (25-38, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-29, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have gone 24-18 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota ranks seventh in the league with 25.5 assists per game. D’Angelo Russell leads the Timberwolves averaging 7.0.

The Trail Blazers are 1-10 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Portland gives up 113.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.4 points per game.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves won the last matchup 135-121 on March 6, with Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 36 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 19.3 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves. Towns is averaging 24.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Anfernee Simons is shooting 44.3% and averaging 17.3 points for the Trail Blazers. Ben McLemore is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 121.8 points, 40.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 106.5 points, 43.0 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: day to day (ankle), McKinley Wright IV: out (arm), Anthony Edwards: out (knee), Taurean Prince: day to day (back).

Trail Blazers: Greg Brown III: day to day (illness), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Josh Hart: out (rest), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (achilles), Brandon Williams: day to day (hip), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).