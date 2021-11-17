How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports North, and Fox Sports North, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North (previously Fox Sports North), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Sacramento Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: Minnesota faces Sacramento on 6-game home slide

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (6-8, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Sacramento looking to end its six-game home slide.

The Timberwolves are 3-8 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Kings are 4-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 13.4 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 103.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.5 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 112.1 points, 45.1 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Naz Reid: out (foot).

Kings: None listed.