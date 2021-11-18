 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the Minnesota Timberwolves face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs

In San Antonio, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream San Antonio Spurs games all year long.

Can you stream Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North Plus, and Fox Sports North Plus + 35 Top Cable Channels

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Game Preview: San Antonio takes on Minnesota, looks to stop 3-game skid

By The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (4-10, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (5-9, 12th in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -2.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio comes into the matchup against Minnesota after losing three in a row.

The Timberwolves have gone 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Spurs are 1-8 in Western Conference play. San Antonio ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Murray is scoring 18.9 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 102.7 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Spurs: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: day to day (back), Naz Reid: day to day (foot).

Spurs: Jakob Poeltl: out (competition reconditioning), Jock Landale: day to day (health protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

